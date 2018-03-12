Are you an innovator? Do you have the vision to incorporate new ideas?





This unique role offers an opportunity within a collaborative team focused on running scalable production management with a mandate of operational excellence. This will be achieved by a newly formed team mandated to deliver a unified end to end framework across all business verticals from control detection to issue resolution.





Within this Technology Business Unit, you will be running scalable production management services through large-scale automating, best-in-class engineering, leveraging data sciences, and Machine Learning.





This firm has a great culture, can offer a very lucrative salary package, and strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City within an Industry Marquee and will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



YOUR IMPACT:



Inspire creativity.

Envision new ways to solve problems.

Incorporate new ideas in a data-driven group.

Follow best practices throughout the project lifecycle.

Participate in team-wide design and code reviews.

Design component as well as integration architecture for large-scale Time-Series.



HOW YOU CAN IMPACT:



Master's Degree (or equivalent or higher) in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication with at least 6 or more years of experience.

Core Java, Collections Framework, Concurrent Programming, multi-threading.

Experience with Spark, Elastic-Search, MongoDB, Hadoop Hive/Hbase.

Experience in leading, mentoring and building teams would be a big plus.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to break down and communicate complex issues, ideas and solutions.

Thorough knowledge and experience in all phases of SDLC.





If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-647-3922.





