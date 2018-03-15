Machine Learning Quant l Investment Bank l NYC
I am currently working with a major Investment Bank in NYC that is looking to bring on board an expert in Machine Learning to join their front office quant team. This hire will be part of an initiative to better utilize machine learning techniques across the business line in order to predict client behavior. The hire will be working alongside the Global Head of this particular quant team.
Responsibilities will include:
- Analyze, clean and parse relevant asset class data
- Utilize existing models and quantitative knowledge to make data-driven predictions on client behavior
- Collaborate closely with other members of the front office team as well as the technology and risk team
Candidates should possess:
- Masters degree or Ph.D. in a quantitative field (Statistics, Physics, Mathematics)
- 2 years of relevant work experience utilizing ML at a financial institution
- Strong programming skills (Python, C )