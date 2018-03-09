eFX Quantitative Trader - New York City



A client of ours is looking for a talented individual to join their growing FX trading team working with a $7b AUM Hedge Fund in New York City.



The firm is headquartered in London, however looking to grow its presence in the USA and as such is interested in bringing on board several quantitative traders to help expand and grow their FX portfolio. The team is full of Ph.D level research analyst's coming from diverse backgrounds in software engineering and quantitative analytics, with an aim in mind of building the most robust and unique FX trading strategies across the global markets.



Responsibilities will include:



- eFX trading strategy research including broker research and liquidity research

- Volatility database construction and management

- Research and statistical analysis of alternative data sets using Python and Java

- Software engineering to help enable the trading desk to advance

- Market microstructure research across liquidity, volume, etc



This is an excellent position for anyone who is looking at taking the next step in their quantitative finance career. You will be part of a global quant team that has plenty of room for growth in the USA, and may be tasked with management responsibilities as soon as two/three years down the road.



If you or anyone you know is interested in learning more, please apply now!



The fund offers visa sponsorship and highly competitive benefits.