Crypto Trader/Researcher
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $500000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Quant Research and Quant Trader Role in Crypto
Space
An industry leading hedge fund in San Francisco and NY ($2bn AUM) is currently looking for experienced traders to join their Crypto Trading Desk. This firm operates in a collaborative environment with teams of 8-12 people.
About the role:
- You will build trading models and algorithms using machine learning skills
- Use machine learning and AI to evaluate opportunities in the crypto market.
- Lower slippage and increase cost effectiveness
- Trade cryptocurrencies on either seconds, minutes, hours or day strategies
- Work along side portfolio managers, researchers, analysts and traders in a collaborative way
Requirements:
- A degree in quantitative field
- A strong understanding in math and probability
- Understanding of machine learning specifically Deep Learning, AI, or NLP
- Strong interest in the crypto space
- Python & C preferred
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Experience in quant research and trading
Preferred:
- Experience in HFT strategies
- Experience in quant trading specifically volatility, cryptocurrency, commodities or FX
- Masters or PhD in quantitative field
- 2 years trading or 5 years in research
Perks
- Healthcare
- 401k
- Happy hours, holiday parties, etc.
- Collaborative environment