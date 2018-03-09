The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Data Analyst

Updated 09th Mar 2018

The data analyst role is a great opportunity for an intelligent individual who enjoys problem-solving. The role is research intensive but also allows for the opportunity to develop client facing skills. It is an ideal role for someone who enjoys helping people overcome obstacles through an analytical approach.

The role offers a competitive salary but it is bolstered by the young environment and noteworthy culture it offers in the heart of New York City.

What you'll be doing:

  • Helping clients interpret market data
  • Implementing fixes in the data
  • Improving the customer experience by working closely with quality assurance and the software teams to help maintain a high-quality standard.
  • Articulating data issues to customers with varying degrees of understanding

What you'll need:

  • A Bachelor's degree in computer science or related field
  • An ability to explain data to all types of people
  • Ability to act in response to data issues
  • Willingness to think outside the box

