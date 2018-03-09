Machine Learning Quantitative Researcher
Location United States,
Remuneration $175000 - $225000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Machine Learning Quantitative Research
A leading Options Market Making firm located in downtown Chicago is looking to add a quantitative researcher, with a specific focus on Machine Learning, to their growing research & trading team. The ideal candidate will have prior industry experience working in ML strategies and the desire to help build out a team.
Job requirements:
- PhD. in Mathematics, Computer Science, Financial Engineering (or related field)
- 2 years professional experience working in Machine Learning on large data-sets. Deep learning experience is a bonus
- Programming skills in Python required; C is a bonus
- Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
- Strong communication skills, written & verbal
- Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required. Candidates coming from top technology firms, with Ph.D. and 2 at least year experience will be considered.