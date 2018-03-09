The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Our client, a global proprietary trading firm, is currently building out their fixed income trading desk and is looking for motivated traders to join their team. This is an ideal position for a trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals in the market to assist in building out a new desk for the firm. They're looking for individuals with trading experience & a strong background in FI markets who are able & comfortable working with Clients as well.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant college degree
  • 2-5 years trading experience with a bank and/or prop trading firm
  • Strong background in Bloomberg and Python
  • Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Technical knowledge trading fixed income products (i.e. interest rates, credit products)

