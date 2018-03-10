Systems Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $180000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hayley Danch (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Systems Engineer
A prop trading firm in downtown Chicago is seeking a Systems Engineer. This firm is high-energy, innovative, and has a focus on cutting-edge technology. The bright, open office is not only beautiful and a wonderful view, but it is also a reflection of the firm's personality: bright, open, and alluring. The compensation package and culture here CANNOT be rivaled.
Requirements:
- Experience as a Systems Engineer
- Experience troubleshooting, configuration management, system monitoring, and building servers
- Scripting and automation (Python, Perl, Bash, Shell, Ruby)
- Deep Linux knowledge
What you'll do:
- Server builds
- Tuning linux kernels
- working on exciting projects
- Putting out fires
Send resumes to Hayley at apply.a33ho1gmxvv@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call direct line is 312 800 0626.