Systems Engineer



A prop trading firm in downtown Chicago is seeking a Systems Engineer. This firm is high-energy, innovative, and has a focus on cutting-edge technology. The bright, open office is not only beautiful and a wonderful view, but it is also a reflection of the firm's personality: bright, open, and alluring. The compensation package and culture here CANNOT be rivaled.



Requirements:

- Experience as a Systems Engineer

- Experience troubleshooting, configuration management, system monitoring, and building servers

- Scripting and automation (Python, Perl, Bash, Shell, Ruby)

- Deep Linux knowledge



What you'll do:

- Server builds

- Tuning linux kernels

- working on exciting projects

- Putting out fires



Send resumes to Hayley at apply.a33ho1gmxvv@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call direct line is 312 800 0626.





