The Senior Sales Executive will be joining a skilled sales team assembled to build out the software sales division focused specifically on a unique CRM platform. This opportunity offers immediate financial rewards as well as sustainable long-term growth. The company is a leading provider of CRM solutions and offers a fantastic opportunity to advance your career if you are willing to work hard to establish this new area of the business. A competitive salary and an attractive commission structure will make this an ideal fit for an ambitious software sales professional looking for an opportunity to take the next step in their career.



The ideal candidate will be:





Capable of generating new business within the rapidly evolving FinTech sales space.







Someone who is comfortable selling software solutions into a variety of firms, ranging from top-tier financial institutions to brand new start-ups looking to make a splash in the market in 2018.







A candidate with a proven track record of meeting and exceeding a quota.







Someone who can manage a full sales cycle and has exceptional interpersonal skill.







Experienced in Saas and cloud computing sales.







Familiar with Salesforce and the Financial Services industry.











