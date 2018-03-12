Senior Software Sales Executive
Location United States,
Remuneration $70000 - $90000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott DeAngelis (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5604
Email click here
The Senior Sales Executive will be joining a skilled sales team
assembled to build out the software sales division focused
specifically on a unique CRM platform. This opportunity offers
immediate financial rewards as well as sustainable long-term
growth. The company is a leading provider of CRM solutions and
offers a fantastic opportunity to advance your career if you are
willing to work hard to establish this new area of the business.
A competitive salary and an attractive commission structure will
make this an ideal fit for an ambitious software sales
professional looking for an opportunity to take the next step in
their career.
The ideal candidate will be:
- Capable of generating new business within the rapidly evolving FinTech sales space.
- Someone who is comfortable selling software solutions into a variety of firms, ranging from top-tier financial institutions to brand new start-ups looking to make a splash in the market in 2018.
- A candidate with a proven track record of meeting and exceeding a quota.
- Someone who can manage a full sales cycle and has exceptional interpersonal skill.
- Experienced in Saas and cloud computing sales.
- Familiar with Salesforce and the Financial Services industry.