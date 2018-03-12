A brokerage company based in Zug is currently looking for a Client Associate German Speaker to join their team!



Client Associate - German Speaker





Responsibilities:



Manage client service issues

Support of client needs and queries

Use trading tools and take care of cash management

Administrative tasks

Cooperate with the international customer service team

Compliance and legal support

Profile:



University degree in finance, or master

Previous similar experience in the financial industry

Strong knowledge of financial instruments: futures, options, foreign, fixed income, etc.

Native German and fluent English mandatory; any additional EU language is a plus



Do you match the above description? Then you can apply by sending your CV in a Word Format Version to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch











