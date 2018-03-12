The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A brokerage company based in Zug is currently looking for a Client Associate German Speaker to join their team!

Responsibilities:

  • Manage client service issues
  • Support of client needs and queries
  • Use trading tools and take care of cash management
  • Administrative tasks
  • Cooperate with the international customer service team
  • Compliance and legal support

Profile:

  • University degree in finance, or master
  • Previous similar experience in the financial industry
  • Strong knowledge of financial instruments: futures, options, foreign, fixed income, etc.
  • Native German and fluent English mandatory; any additional EU language is a plus


Do you match the above description? Then you can apply by sending your CV in a Word Format Version to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch





