Client Associate - German Speaker
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration 65 000 CHF - 75 000 CHF
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Mar 2018
A brokerage company based in Zug is currently looking for a
Client Associate German Speaker to join their team!
Responsibilities:
- Manage client service issues
- Support of client needs and queries
- Use trading tools and take care of cash management
- Administrative tasks
- Cooperate with the international customer service team
- Compliance and legal support
Profile:
- University degree in finance, or master
- Previous similar experience in the financial industry
- Strong knowledge of financial instruments: futures, options, foreign, fixed income, etc.
- Native German and fluent English mandatory; any additional EU language is a plus
