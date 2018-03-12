MACHINE LEARNING DATA SCIENTIST



Selby Jennings is working with a large multi-strategy hedge fund who are looking to add a data scientist to their Hong Kong team. This role will be an excellent opportunity for someone who is interested in applying machine learning and data science techniques to influence investment decisions.



To apply for this position, you will have a professional background in data collection and data science or in applying machine learning techniques to investment strategies. You will also have a high degree of proficiency in C , Python and Git.



Responsibilities of the role include:



- Use Bayesian inference and Natural Language Processing to suggest potential trades across various asset-classes

- Optimise decision-making processes focusing on decision making

- Optimise data collection and processing techniques

- Liaise with key-stakeholders (risk, traders etc.)



Requirements for the position:



- A PhD or MSc in a quantitative discipline from an accredited university

- Strong proficiency in C , Python and Git

- Professional experience in a data-science related role

- A strong interest in applying data science techniques to finance



