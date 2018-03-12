Boutique investment management is looking to add entrepreneurial sales professionals to their team here in London. After successfully launching a new fund they are receiving a lot of positive attraction and now want to grow their sales team. We would like to speak to motivated and experienced professional who have sold UCITS funds in the past and want to contribute to the growth and success of the firm.



This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to utilise their skillset they have developed by selling UCITS, or want to learn more and strength their skillset. This opportunity will offer this candidate an independent outreach in a UK alternative investment manager



A successful candidate will have experience in



Asset management or Hedge Fund 5 years

A significant pool of existing relationships within institutional, pension funds, wealth managers also, wholesale and retail clients.

Experience selling UCITS in the UK (EMEA is also encouraged)

Previous track record of proven sales ability

Entrepreneurial (Essential)

Strong worth ethic

Strong interpersonal skills

Please send me your updated CV on word format to apply.a33ho1gmzbl@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



