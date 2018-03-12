Alternative Investment Manager Senior Sales
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £80000 - £120000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sarah Uwaoma
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Boutique investment management is looking to add entrepreneurial
sales professionals to their team here in London. After
successfully launching a new fund they are receiving a lot of
positive attraction and now want to grow their sales team. We
would like to speak to motivated and experienced professional who
have sold UCITS funds in the past and want to contribute to the
growth and success of the firm.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to utilise their skillset they have developed by selling UCITS, or want to learn more and strength their skillset. This opportunity will offer this candidate an independent outreach in a UK alternative investment manager
A successful candidate will have experience in
- Asset management or Hedge Fund 5 years
- A significant pool of existing relationships within institutional, pension funds, wealth managers also, wholesale and retail clients.
- Experience selling UCITS in the UK (EMEA is also encouraged)
- Previous track record of proven sales ability
- Entrepreneurial (Essential)
- Strong worth ethic
- Strong interpersonal skills
Please send me your updated CV on word format to
apply.a33ho1gmzbl@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk