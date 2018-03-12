My client is a leading, global high-frequency trading firm located here in Chicago, Illinois. They are looking to add a Senior Trading Systems Engineer to be a leading member of their Technology Team.



This individual will be part of the team responsible for managing technical support and engineering functions in application support in testing and production environments, software deployment and configuration and system monitoring.



The ideal candidate will currently be working at another high-frequency trading platform or in the financial industry. They will also be located in the Chicago Area or have ties to the Area.



Responsibilities:



Provide support for various trading groups' production systems across a variety of asset classes and geographic locations

Troubleshoot trading system production incidents resulting from internal (proprietary software / systems) or external factors (markets, data feeds, telecommunication lines)

Provide support for proprietary trading systems deployed across a multi-platform production environment (primarily Linux with a little Windows)

Ensure maximum trading system availability to avoid missing any key trading opportunities

Develop proprietary process automation and monitoring tools and leverage third-party technologies as appropriate

Automate software configuration and rollout procedures to reduce manual configuration errors and strive for flawless change management

Support core market connectivity and correspond with exchanges regarding trade order activity, connectivity, and other related technical support issues

Work interactively with DBAs, core development teams, back office systems, QA Engineers, Infrastructure and management teams when deploying production releases and troubleshooting technical issues

Work as part of a team to establish best-in-class support processes to ensure flawless operation of production trading technologies, flawless software deployment and configuration processes, and proactive monitoring and support to anticipate and avoid issues before they occur

Qualifications:



B.S. in Computer Science or equivalent degree

5 years of experience supporting electronic trading systems; prior experience at proprietary trading firm preferred

5 years of script development experience, preferably 5 years of experience with Python or Perl

5 years of experience in Linux & Windows platform support

3 years of SQL experience including queries/updates/table creation/basic database maintenance

3 years of prior experience working with FIX protocol and alternative exchange protocols

Superior troubleshooting skills with respect to trading systems and their interaction with the Linux operating system and network communications

Prior experience supporting high performance applications, process monitoring, and troubleshooting

Demonstrated knowledge of network communications, including use of multicast networking

Flexibility to work a rotating shift schedule as needs dictate

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills

Self-motivation and intellectual curiosity; desire to continually self-improve and seek continual improvements in production support function

High level of ownership and accountability, reliability, and strong follow through

Ability to handle pressure and time constraints with composure

Strong organizational skills, including ability to effectively plan and prioritize



If you are interested in learning more please apply directly!