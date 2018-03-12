Senior Trading Systems Engineer, Full Time
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
My client is a leading, global high-frequency trading firm
located here in Chicago, Illinois. They are looking to add a
Senior Trading Systems Engineer to be a leading member of their
Technology Team.
This individual will be part of the team responsible for managing technical support and engineering functions in application support in testing and production environments, software deployment and configuration and system monitoring.
The ideal candidate will currently be working at another high-frequency trading platform or in the financial industry. They will also be located in the Chicago Area or have ties to the Area.
Responsibilities:
- Provide support for various trading groups' production systems across a variety of asset classes and geographic locations
- Troubleshoot trading system production incidents resulting from internal (proprietary software / systems) or external factors (markets, data feeds, telecommunication lines)
- Provide support for proprietary trading systems deployed across a multi-platform production environment (primarily Linux with a little Windows)
- Ensure maximum trading system availability to avoid missing any key trading opportunities
- Develop proprietary process automation and monitoring tools and leverage third-party technologies as appropriate
- Automate software configuration and rollout procedures to reduce manual configuration errors and strive for flawless change management
- Support core market connectivity and correspond with exchanges regarding trade order activity, connectivity, and other related technical support issues
- Work interactively with DBAs, core development teams, back office systems, QA Engineers, Infrastructure and management teams when deploying production releases and troubleshooting technical issues
- Work as part of a team to establish best-in-class support processes to ensure flawless operation of production trading technologies, flawless software deployment and configuration processes, and proactive monitoring and support to anticipate and avoid issues before they occur
Qualifications:
- B.S. in Computer Science or equivalent degree
- 5 years of experience supporting electronic trading systems; prior experience at proprietary trading firm preferred
- 5 years of script development experience, preferably 5 years of experience with Python or Perl
- 5 years of experience in Linux & Windows platform support
- 3 years of SQL experience including queries/updates/table creation/basic database maintenance
- 3 years of prior experience working with FIX protocol and alternative exchange protocols
- Superior troubleshooting skills with respect to trading systems and their interaction with the Linux operating system and network communications
- Prior experience supporting high performance applications, process monitoring, and troubleshooting
- Demonstrated knowledge of network communications, including use of multicast networking
- Flexibility to work a rotating shift schedule as needs dictate
- Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Self-motivation and intellectual curiosity; desire to continually self-improve and seek continual improvements in production support function
- High level of ownership and accountability, reliability, and strong follow through
- Ability to handle pressure and time constraints with composure
- Strong organizational skills, including ability to effectively plan and prioritize
If you are interested in learning more please apply directly!