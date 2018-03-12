Our client is a global investment management firm based in Chicago, Illinois. They are seeking a Senior Storage Engineer to be a leading member of their team



The ideal candidate will have prior experience managing large scale storage systems and lead the team and optimize their current storage systems. They will also ideally have experience in financial services and will be located in Chicago or have ties to the area.



Qualifications:

-At least 5 or more years or experience managing a large scale enterprise storage systems and supporting a high performance computing environment

-BS/MS in CS or a related engineering field

-Hands-on experience with NetApp Filers, EMC VNX arrays, and EMC VMAX1/VMAX3 arrays, AWS S3, Glacier

-Working knowledge of monitoring and revision control systems, layer 2 / 3 networking, and common application protocols (such as DNS, LDAP, SNMP, DHCP, NTP)

-Experience collaborating with Linux, network engineers and developers

-Experience with scripting languages like python -Demonstrated experience designing, documenting, and implementing complex storage deployments

-Administer and provide operational support and incident management for all storage infrastructure including archival and compliance systems

-Experience gathering system usage and performance data for reporting

-Storage capacity planning, vendor management and procurement



Please apply direct for more information.