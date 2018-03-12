Our client is a leading, global high-frequency trading firm based here in Chicago, IL. They are seeking to add a Trade Support/Site Reliability Engineer to be a leading member of their technology team.



This position will be responsible for solving complex problems that require both technical and business understanding. Additional responsibilities include working with traders, operations, exchanges, and developers to optimize the trading environment and investigate and solve system issues.



The ideal candidate will have prior experience in a Trade Support/Systems Engineer/Site Reliability/DevOps role. The ideal candidate will also be located in the Chicago Area or have ties to the Area.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Build and maintain devops toolkit for the production trading system including configuration management, process management, deployment, monitoring, data collection, and analysis

Proactively monitor and troubleshoot large-scale trading systems and exchange/venues

Interact directly with traders to communicate technology changes, manage incidents, and troubleshoot problems

Perform in-depth analysis of system performance

Implement moves/adds/changes to production trading environment

Collaborate across the technology organization to analyze and troubleshoot complex system problems

Work closely with Risk Management and Operational Trading Support teams to coordinate changes and manage incidents

Work with Clearing Team to reconcile trades and position breaks

Manage and assess operational risk of change control into the production environment

Define and document process and procedure

Provide second and third level support and mentor other trade desk analysts

QUALIFICATIONS

At least 5 years of relevant work experience in an IT ops role, such as DevOps, Linux Systems Engineering, or Network Engineering

Degree in Computer Science, a related field or equivalent professional experience

Strong understanding of the Linux operating system, including network and system configuration, kernel internals, scheduling, performance tuning

Fluency in Python and shell scripting

Familiarity with C

A rigorous, detail-oriented approach to operations

Strong understanding of networking concepts such as routing, multicast, LLDP, VLAN tagging, ethernet

A deep sense of ownership and urgency

Ability to handle shared operational and periodic on-call duties

Please apply directly to learn more!