Our client is a high-frequency trading firm based here in Chicago, Illinois. They are seeking a Senior Network Security Engineer to be a leading member of their technology team.



This role will be responsible for ensuring the stability and reliability of the internal trading systems as well as monitoring, problem solving, attention to detail, and timely resolution of issues.



The ideal candidate will have prior network security engineering experience, preferably in the financial services industry. They will also be located in Chicago or have ties to the area.



Responsibilities:



Perform technical analysis and performance tuning of hardware, networks, security, and monitoring

Develop and enforce security rules, policies, and standardization

Design, implement, and support IPS/IDS systems

Develop, implement, and validate architecture for end-to-end security infrastructure and its performance

Design, implement, and manage firewalls and VPN solutions

Perform network capacity planning and benchmarking

Perform analysis of resources to ensure we are meeting our expected performance metrics

Implement LAN/WAN, intranet, and extranet data networks

Monitor the firm's network availability, utilization, and security threat alerts

Provide proactive problem isolation and identification

Create and manage technical documentation

Skills and Experience:



5 years of Network Security Engineering experience

Experience with Firewalls and VPN technologies across various vendor environments (Cisco, Forinet, HP, etc.)

Experiences with IPS and IDS systems

Experience in LAN network support, specifically troubleshooting OSI layer 1-3 problems

Demonstrated knowledge of network hardware, local area networks, internet protocols, fiber and copper wiring standards, Ethernet, 802.1 standards, and wireless technologies

Scripting experience is helpful, Python is preferred

Experience analyzing raw network traffic for root cause analysis

Ability to think logically and creatively in problem solving

Ability to work in a collaborative environment

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Networking, Engineering or similar technical major

If you are interested in learning more please apply directly.





