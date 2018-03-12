Senior Network Security Engineer
$150000 - $170000 per annum
Our client is a high-frequency trading firm based here in
Chicago, Illinois. They are seeking a Senior Network Security
Engineer to be a leading member of their technology team.
This role will be responsible for ensuring the stability and reliability of the internal trading systems as well as monitoring, problem solving, attention to detail, and timely resolution of issues.
The ideal candidate will have prior network security engineering experience, preferably in the financial services industry. They will also be located in Chicago or have ties to the area.
Responsibilities:
- Perform technical analysis and performance tuning of hardware, networks, security, and monitoring
- Develop and enforce security rules, policies, and standardization
- Design, implement, and support IPS/IDS systems
- Develop, implement, and validate architecture for end-to-end security infrastructure and its performance
- Design, implement, and manage firewalls and VPN solutions
- Perform network capacity planning and benchmarking
- Perform analysis of resources to ensure we are meeting our expected performance metrics
- Implement LAN/WAN, intranet, and extranet data networks
- Monitor the firm's network availability, utilization, and security threat alerts
- Provide proactive problem isolation and identification
- Create and manage technical documentation
Skills and Experience:
- 5 years of Network Security Engineering experience
- Experience with Firewalls and VPN technologies across various vendor environments (Cisco, Forinet, HP, etc.)
- Experiences with IPS and IDS systems
- Experience in LAN network support, specifically troubleshooting OSI layer 1-3 problems
- Demonstrated knowledge of network hardware, local area networks, internet protocols, fiber and copper wiring standards, Ethernet, 802.1 standards, and wireless technologies
- Scripting experience is helpful, Python is preferred
- Experience analyzing raw network traffic for root cause analysis
- Ability to think logically and creatively in problem solving
- Ability to work in a collaborative environment
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Networking, Engineering or similar technical major
If you are interested in learning more please apply directly.