The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Senior Trade Support/Systems Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $160000 - $180000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

Our client is a high-frequency trading firm based here in Chicago, IL. They are seeking to add a Senior Trade Support/Systems Engineer to be a leading member of their team.

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of experience with Linux systems, DevOps, or Trading Operations. Python or Perl scripting is a plus. The ideal candidate will also be located in Chicago or have ties to the area.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader