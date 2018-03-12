Fixed Income Quantitative Trader

A global proprietary trading firm, headquartered in Downtown Chicago, is building out their Fixed Income trading Desk and are actively hoping to speak with qualified Traders. This is an ideal position for a trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals in the market to assist in building out a new desk for the firm. They're looking for individuals with trading experience & a strong background in FI markets who are able & comfortable working with Clients as well.



Qualifications:



Relevant college degree

2-5 years trading experience with a bank and/or prop trading firm

Strong background in Bloomberg and Python

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Technical knowledge trading fixed income products (i.e. interest rates, credit products)