VP/Director - Wholesale Model Validation
Location United States,
Remuneration $170,000 - $210,000
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tony Hanna (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A Tier One Global Investment Bank is currently seeking to add a
VP or Director level individual to their Wholesale Model
Validation team. This is a rapidly growing team that is in need
of senior leadership that can provide hands-on model validation
efforts as well as guidance related to C&I, CRE and other
credit models for wholesale portfolios. Although this position
will have a strong wholesale focus, you will also be expected to
liaise with other modeling teams including market risk, retail
credit risk, stress testing, and more. This bank is on an upward
trajectory and has seen strong earnings reports compared to its
peers in the past few quarters. They are known for their emphasis
on work/life balance and flexible work hours.
Responsibilities:
- Guide the validation of credit risk models for C&I, CRE, and other wholesale/leveraged lending portfolios
- Advise model development teams on improvements and innovative techniques for PD, LGD, loss forecasting, risk rating models for wholesale portfolios
- Provide modeling and model validation expertise and input to other areas such as market risk, retail credit risk, capital modeling, and more
- Liaise with senior management regarding innovative modeling techniques and how to apply to them to existing models
Qualifications:
- 10 years of quantitative risk experience within financial services
- Experience with either development or validation of wholesale (C&I or CRE) credit risk models
- Proficiency in SAS, R, MATLAB, or other related statistical tools
- PhD preferred; however a quantitative Masters degree is minimum requirement
- Ability to work independently but also guide and mentor others
- Strong communication skills; both oral and written