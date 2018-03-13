A Tier One Global Investment Bank is currently seeking to add a VP or Director level individual to their Wholesale Model Validation team. This is a rapidly growing team that is in need of senior leadership that can provide hands-on model validation efforts as well as guidance related to C&I, CRE and other credit models for wholesale portfolios. Although this position will have a strong wholesale focus, you will also be expected to liaise with other modeling teams including market risk, retail credit risk, stress testing, and more. This bank is on an upward trajectory and has seen strong earnings reports compared to its peers in the past few quarters. They are known for their emphasis on work/life balance and flexible work hours.





Responsibilities:



Guide the validation of credit risk models for C&I, CRE, and other wholesale/leveraged lending portfolios

Advise model development teams on improvements and innovative techniques for PD, LGD, loss forecasting, risk rating models for wholesale portfolios

Provide modeling and model validation expertise and input to other areas such as market risk, retail credit risk, capital modeling, and more

Liaise with senior management regarding innovative modeling techniques and how to apply to them to existing models





Qualifications:

