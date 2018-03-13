The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

IT Manager-Telecommunications (Full-Time)

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $140000 per annum, Benefits: +Benefits + Bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 13th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

My client, a leading FinTech firm in Boston, is looking to add a new IT Manager-Telecommunications to their team! This candidate must have good communication skills, a passion for Telecoms, and the ability to work with suppliers, manage budgets, and work with business leaders across other departments.

Skills preferred:

  • Hands-on experience in Telecommunications Management
  • Good communications skills
  • Mobile Device Support experience
  • VoIP experience

The world of Technology continues to grow and this role offers a huge opportunity to join a growing group within an established firm. Resumes are being considered on a first come first serve basis, and interviews are already being conducted. Please email your resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com or call me at 857-305-8398 if interested!

