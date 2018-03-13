IT Manager-Telecommunications (Full-Time)
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $140000 per annum, Benefits: +Benefits + Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
My client, a leading FinTech firm in Boston, is looking to add a
new IT Manager-Telecommunications to their team! This candidate
must have good communication skills, a passion for Telecoms, and
the ability to work with suppliers, manage budgets, and work with
business leaders across other departments.
Skills preferred:
- Hands-on experience in Telecommunications Management
- Good communications skills
- Mobile Device Support experience
- VoIP experience
The world of Technology continues to grow and this role offers a huge opportunity to join a growing group within an established firm. Resumes are being considered on a first come first serve basis, and interviews are already being conducted. Please email your resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com or call me at 857-305-8398 if interested!