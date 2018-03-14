Selby Jennings seeks to hire an equity algo quant analyst to join a leading systematic hedge fund based in London. Your primary mandate will be to take ownership of all quantitative analysis related to algorithmic and automated trading on equities in London. You will join an existing team of quants and contribute towards the firm's achievement of best in class execution.



You will be responsible for contributing to the design, backtesting, optimisation, and ultimate implementation of the firm's equity algo trading strategies. This team are genuinely world leaders in their space, and they have a massive amount of committed capital to deploy through their quantitative strategies, so it's going to be a really exciting seat for a mid-level algo quant looking to join a tier 1 buyside name helping to devise unique execution solutions using cutting edge data science techniques and the highest quality infrastructure.



You will interact daily with software developers, trading and research, technologists, and systematic portfolio managers so you must be used to working in an open floor environment. Individual researchers with a purely theoretical background will not be suitable.



To be considered for this position you must satisfy the following criteria:



PhD or MSc in a top quantitative field - mathematics, statistics, computer science, physics, econometrics

Expertise in market microstructure, tick data, transaction cost analysis (TCA), and best-in-class execution

Strong coding (kdb , SQL, C ) and data handling techniques

Experience working in a technical (automated/systematic) equity trading environment



**This position is not accepting applications from investment banking quants or traders - you must be working in a data analytics environment or in another hedge fund**



Applications directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



