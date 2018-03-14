EQUITY QUANTITATIVE TRADER



EQUITY QUANTITATIVE TRADER - PROP TRADING - HONG KONG



Selby Jennings is working with a large proprietary trading firm who are looking to add an equities quantitative trader to their team in Hong Kong. This will be the ideal position for someone who is looking to develop and implement systematic trading strategies at a well-established prop trading house.



To apply for this position, you will have a professional background in quantitative trading of equity derivatives a prop trading house or hedge fund. Skills in financial mathematics and C are essential.



Responsibilities of the role include:



- Development and research of systematic trading strategies for equity derivatives in the APAC market

- Manage book's PnL

- Liaise with key stakeholders in risk and IT



Requirements for the position:



- A PhD or MSc in a quantitative discipline from an accredited university

- Strong proficiency in C

- Professional experience in a prop trading house

- Experience in trading equity derivatives using systematic strategies



Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com