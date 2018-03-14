The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Equity Quantitative Trader - Prop Trading

Location Hong Kong,

Remuneration £90000 - £100000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 14th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

EQUITY QUANTITATIVE TRADER

EQUITY QUANTITATIVE TRADER - PROP TRADING - HONG KONG

Selby Jennings is working with a large proprietary trading firm who are looking to add an equities quantitative trader to their team in Hong Kong. This will be the ideal position for someone who is looking to develop and implement systematic trading strategies at a well-established prop trading house.

To apply for this position, you will have a professional background in quantitative trading of equity derivatives a prop trading house or hedge fund. Skills in financial mathematics and C are essential.

Responsibilities of the role include:

- Development and research of systematic trading strategies for equity derivatives in the APAC market
- Manage book's PnL
- Liaise with key stakeholders in risk and IT

Requirements for the position:

- A PhD or MSc in a quantitative discipline from an accredited university
- Strong proficiency in C
- Professional experience in a prop trading house
- Experience in trading equity derivatives using systematic strategies

Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader