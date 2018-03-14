XVA Quant Developer
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £85000 - £90000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 14th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Front Office Quantitative Developer for XVA Desk in
Leading Investment Bank | London
Description
A leading global investment bank is looking to build out a market leading XVA desk in their EMEA headquarters in London. The role will be instrumental to the grass-roots development and eventual implementation of the function and so will gain unrivalled experience in what is fast becoming a 'hot area' across quantitative investment banking.
The role will report directly into the head of the group and will have opportunity to progress into eventual management as the team expands, offering great career prospects. Additionally it will have the chance to liaise with the front office and senior stakeholders in the firm.
Key Requirements
- Excellent knowledge of C
- Direct experience within a Core Quantitative Development function
- Ability to build Quant libraries from scratch
- Willing to take 'hands on' approach
- Experience with XVA platform