Front Office Quantitative Developer for XVA Desk in Leading Investment Bank | London



Description



A leading global investment bank is looking to build out a market leading XVA desk in their EMEA headquarters in London. The role will be instrumental to the grass-roots development and eventual implementation of the function and so will gain unrivalled experience in what is fast becoming a 'hot area' across quantitative investment banking.



The role will report directly into the head of the group and will have opportunity to progress into eventual management as the team expands, offering great career prospects. Additionally it will have the chance to liaise with the front office and senior stakeholders in the firm.





Key Requirements



Excellent knowledge of C

Direct experience within a Core Quantitative Development function

Ability to build Quant libraries from scratch

Willing to take 'hands on' approach

Experience with XVA platform