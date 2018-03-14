LifeCycle & Vulnerability Operational Specialist
Location United States,
Remuneration $75 - $85 per hour
Employment type contract
Updated 14th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victor Moncion (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
Being able to identify potential risks and addressing it before
it becomes a problem is a skill. If you want to work in NYC and
expose yourself to a fast paced environment both professionally
and personally, apply today! Work with a Tier 1 US Investment
Bank, and unwind after long days with all NYC has to offer!
Job Title: Lifecycle & Vulnerability Operational Management Specialist
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING:
-Manage vulnerability and patch management.
-Focusing on proactive measures and automation.
-Track lifecycle of security vulnerabilities, configuration management, code upgrades and other hygiene efforts.
-Establish timelines, monitor progress, drive for completion of meeting due dates and escalate as required.
-Establish reporting and transparency for senior management.
WHAT WILL MAKE YOU SUCCESSFUL IN THIS ROLE:
-Prior experience of PSIRT and vulnerability investigation and management.
-Strong leadership skills.
-Strong verbal and written communication skills. Strong with Microsoft Office Efficient with Sharepoint.
-Self-starter and results driven Excel, Splunk, Linux, Python, Shell/Perl Scripting.