Being able to identify potential risks and addressing it before it becomes a problem is a skill. If you want to work in NYC and expose yourself to a fast paced environment both professionally and personally, apply today! Work with a Tier 1 US Investment Bank, and unwind after long days with all NYC has to offer!







Job Title: Lifecycle & Vulnerability Operational Management Specialist



WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING:

-Manage vulnerability and patch management.

-Focusing on proactive measures and automation.

-Track lifecycle of security vulnerabilities, configuration management, code upgrades and other hygiene efforts.

-Establish timelines, monitor progress, drive for completion of meeting due dates and escalate as required.

-Establish reporting and transparency for senior management.



WHAT WILL MAKE YOU SUCCESSFUL IN THIS ROLE:

-Prior experience of PSIRT and vulnerability investigation and management.

-Strong leadership skills.

-Strong verbal and written communication skills. Strong with Microsoft Office Efficient with Sharepoint.

-Self-starter and results driven Excel, Splunk, Linux, Python, Shell/Perl Scripting.























