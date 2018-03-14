The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

LifeCycle & Vulnerability Operational Specialist

Location United States,

Remuneration $75 - $85 per hour

Employment type contract

Updated 14th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Victor Moncion (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

Being able to identify potential risks and addressing it before it becomes a problem is a skill. If you want to work in NYC and expose yourself to a fast paced environment both professionally and personally, apply today! Work with a Tier 1 US Investment Bank, and unwind after long days with all NYC has to offer!



Job Title: Lifecycle & Vulnerability Operational Management Specialist

WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING:
-Manage vulnerability and patch management.
-Focusing on proactive measures and automation.
-Track lifecycle of security vulnerabilities, configuration management, code upgrades and other hygiene efforts.
-Establish timelines, monitor progress, drive for completion of meeting due dates and escalate as required.
-Establish reporting and transparency for senior management.

WHAT WILL MAKE YOU SUCCESSFUL IN THIS ROLE:
-Prior experience of PSIRT and vulnerability investigation and management.
-Strong leadership skills.
-Strong verbal and written communication skills. Strong with Microsoft Office Efficient with Sharepoint.
-Self-starter and results driven Excel, Splunk, Linux, Python, Shell/Perl Scripting.











