Electronic Options Trader

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $175000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 14th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

An industry leading electronic market making firm is looking to add a trader to its automated options desk here in Chicago. The team consists of quant developers and quant researchers with strong experience in systematic options trading. The ideal candidate will have a very strong background in financial mathematics and initiatives in generating trading ideas.


Job Requirements:

  • Bachelors and/or Masters in Math, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or related field
  • 2-5 years of experience in the financial or trading industry preferred
  • Experience or strong understanding of options theory
  • Experience in Python or R preferred
  • Experience trading commodities or fixed income products are a bonus, however not required
  • Strong communication skills & desire to work in a collaborative environment

