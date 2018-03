A proprietary trading firm is searching for an individual to join their dynamic and energetic firm by supporting their trading systems in an operations role with business development and opportunity development focus.



Requirements

- Someone with 2 years experience in finance and/or trading

- Someone familiar with back/middle office responsibilities

- An interest or past experience working in a client facing role



Responsibilities

- Reconciliation work

- Back/middle office responsibilities

- Fee calculation

- develop relationships with exchanges

- work with traders on new trade opportunities



Reach out to Hayley at apply.a33ho1gn2it@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or 312 800 0626