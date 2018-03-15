C++ Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $75 - $85 per hour
Employment type contract
Updated 15th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Steven Favicchio (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
My client, a global leading financial services firm, is looking
to bring on a C Developer to join there global back-end
development team. The right candidate will have experience coding
on low-latency trading engines written in C as well as previous
experience in the financial services sector of the market.
Skills to Succeed:
- Minimum 3-5 years core development experience
- Solid software engineering principles
- Excellent C/C skills as well as debugging skills
- Proficiency in SOAP, XML and Unix/Linux
- Working knowledge of database concepts
- Working knowledge of a scripting language (Preferably Python or Perl)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Experience designing and developing large-scale distributed client/server systems
If interested, please apply today!