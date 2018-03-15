My client, a global leading financial services firm, is looking to bring on a C Developer to join there global back-end development team. The right candidate will have experience coding on low-latency trading engines written in C as well as previous experience in the financial services sector of the market.



Skills to Succeed:



- Minimum 3-5 years core development experience

- Solid software engineering principles

- Excellent C/C skills as well as debugging skills

- Proficiency in SOAP, XML and Unix/Linux

- Working knowledge of database concepts

- Working knowledge of a scripting language (Preferably Python or Perl)

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Experience designing and developing large-scale distributed client/server systems





If interested, please apply today!



