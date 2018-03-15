The Senior Sales Executive will have the opportunity to join a flourishing FinTech start-up as they look to scale their business. The company specializes in transfer pricing and has achieved momentous success in the process. With a welcoming culture and a lucrative compensation package, the Senior Sales Executive role will appeal to any sales professional with Saas experience.



What you will be doing:





Maintaining a quota in the competitive software sales space

Building successful business relationships with tax professionals

Generating new business and helping the company achieve sustainable growth

Selling popular software solutions to multinational corporations

Closing new logos

What we need from you:

