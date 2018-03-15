The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

The Senior Sales Executive will have the opportunity to join a flourishing FinTech start-up as they look to scale their business. The company specializes in transfer pricing and has achieved momentous success in the process. With a welcoming culture and a lucrative compensation package, the Senior Sales Executive role will appeal to any sales professional with Saas experience.

What you will be doing:

  • Maintaining a quota in the competitive software sales space
  • Building successful business relationships with tax professionals
  • Generating new business and helping the company achieve sustainable growth
  • Selling popular software solutions to multinational corporations
  • Closing new logos

What we need from you:

  • 4 years of relevant sales experience
  • A positive attitude and pragmatic approach to business development
  • Ability to handle multiple sales cycles at once
  • An eager hunter skill-set & ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
  • Technology skills to master the company sales automation system

