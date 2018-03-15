Senior Sales Executive
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 15th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Dylan Pany (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
The Senior Sales Executive will have the opportunity to join a
flourishing FinTech start-up as they look to scale their
business. The company specializes in transfer pricing and has
achieved momentous success in the process. With a welcoming
culture and a lucrative compensation package, the Senior Sales
Executive role will appeal to any sales professional with Saas
experience.
What you will be doing:
- Maintaining a quota in the competitive software sales space
- Building successful business relationships with tax professionals
- Generating new business and helping the company achieve sustainable growth
- Selling popular software solutions to multinational corporations
- Closing new logos
What we need from you:
- 4 years of relevant sales experience
- A positive attitude and pragmatic approach to business development
- Ability to handle multiple sales cycles at once
- An eager hunter skill-set & ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment
- Technology skills to master the company sales automation system