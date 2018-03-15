Company and Role



The company is a well-established firm that sells a subscription-based service to the Buy Side. As their current sales team is growing they are looking to add an Account Manager to help retain, cross sell and up sell their key accounts.



Responsibilities



Build a relationship with managers in existing accounts

Hit retention and growth targets

Cross Sell and Up Sell when the opportunity arises



Requirements



2 years account management experience

Strong track record of hitting retention goals

Ability to manage multiple sales processes at different stages of the sales cycle

If you or anyone you know is interested please apply immediately as my client is looking to hire ASAP