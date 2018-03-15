AVP Account Management
Company and Role
The company is a well-established firm that sells a subscription-based service to the Buy Side. As their current sales team is growing they are looking to add an Account Manager to help retain, cross sell and up sell their key accounts.
Responsibilities
- Build a relationship with managers in existing accounts
- Hit retention and growth targets
- Cross Sell and Up Sell when the opportunity arises
Requirements
- 2 years account management experience
- Strong track record of hitting retention goals
- Ability to manage multiple sales processes at different stages of the sales cycle
If you or anyone you know is interested please apply immediately as my client is looking to hire ASAP