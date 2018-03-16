£10Bn Asset Management Senior Sales
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £80000 - £150000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 16th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sarah Uwaoma
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Global Asset Manager is looking to add entrepreneurial sales
professionals to their team here in London. After successfully
launching a new fund they are receiving a lot of positive
attraction and now want to expand their current team. We would
like to speak to a motivated and experienced professional who
have sold UCITS funds in the past and want to contribute to the
growth and success of the firm.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to utilize their skill set they have developed by selling UCITS, or want to learn more and strengthen their skill set. This opportunity will offer this candidate an independent outreach in a UK alternative investment manager
A successful candidate will have experience in
- Asset management or Hedge Fund experience
- A significant pool of existing relationships within institutional, pension funds, wealth managers or wholesale and retail clients.
- Experience selling UCITS in the UK (EMEA is also encouraged)
- Previous track record of proven sales ability
- Entrepreneurial (Essential)
- Strong worth ethic
- Strong interpersonal skills
Please send me your updated CV in word format to
apply.a33ho1gn3t1@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk