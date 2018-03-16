Global Asset Manager is looking to add entrepreneurial sales professionals to their team here in London. After successfully launching a new fund they are receiving a lot of positive attraction and now want to expand their current team. We would like to speak to a motivated and experienced professional who have sold UCITS funds in the past and want to contribute to the growth and success of the firm.



This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to utilize their skill set they have developed by selling UCITS, or want to learn more and strengthen their skill set. This opportunity will offer this candidate an independent outreach in a UK alternative investment manager



A successful candidate will have experience in



Asset management or Hedge Fund experience

A significant pool of existing relationships within institutional, pension funds, wealth managers or wholesale and retail clients.

Experience selling UCITS in the UK (EMEA is also encouraged)

Previous track record of proven sales ability

Entrepreneurial (Essential)

Strong worth ethic

Strong interpersonal skills

Please send me your updated CV in word format to apply.a33ho1gn3t1@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



