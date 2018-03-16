Market Risk Quantitative Modeller for leading global Investment Bank | Frankfurt, Germany



Description



A leading global Investment Bank is looking to add to the Quantitative Market Risk function, with a key hire within their growing Frankfurt office. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the development of the internal model for market risk, as well as the ongoing validation and implementation.



The role will report directly into the head of the group, with a clear path for progression in line with the group's organic growth model. The position will also have a large amount of exposure to the front office functions and so confidence in facing with traders is required.



Key Requirements



Excellent quantitative academic background (MSc / PhD in a numerical / statistical subject)

Strong communication skills (Fluency in English)

Very good knowledge of financial products and derivative valuation

MS Office (Word, Excel, Access, VisualBasic, Powerpoint)

Mathematical-statistical programming (Matlab, R)

Team player

3-5 years' experience in quantitative risk management in financial markets