Head of Quantitative Risk & Analytics for leading Financial Services Management Consultancy | Amsterdam



Description



A leading global financial services management consultancy is looking for a Head of Risk & Quant Analytics to cover their European business. The role will report directly into the Board of the firm and have autonomy to drive the direction on the function in both locations.



The incumbent will be responsible for overseeing several functions comprised of Quant Analysts, risk modellers and research analysts.





Key Requirements



PhD, in Finance, Economics, Physics, Math or Engineering.

In-depth understanding of methodologies in the modelling across Market, Credit & Operational risk.

Excellent quantitative modelling, analytical, research and programming skills (C , SAS, Matlab).

Minimum of 10 years of related experience in relevant applied modelling techniques.

Prior leadership role in leading teams, meeting deadlines and presenting results to executives.

Demonstrated management and leadership skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Knowledge of financial markets and products.