Principal Storage Architect | Multi-Billion Investment Manager



Compensation: $150,000 - $175,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is one of the largest investment management firms in the world, with over $30B in assets under management this year. They have a diverse set of strategies involving a variety of trading technologies, asset classes and liquid funds. They recently changed strategies and have made a huge push to hire talented individuals and actively looking to grow their Cloud and Infrastructure team with a Principal Storage Architect. This role will report direct to the Head of Infrastructure and will play a key role in all technology decisions within the infrastructure.



This role is based in New York City and the client can offer relocation packages for the ideal candidate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



10 years of experience with storage technology including NetApp, Avere or EMC.

The ideal candidate will have experience and come from an investment management or trading firm.

Experience with designing and implementing scalable, high-performance storage infrastructure for a compute grid

3 years solution architecture experience for one or more public cloud (AWS, Azure or Google), using their IaaS or PaaS capabilities including experience working in an on-prem environment

Ability to manage and mentor junior members

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to nyctechdesk@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.