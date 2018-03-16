Infrastructure Support Engineer - HFT
Infrastructure Support Engineer | High-Frequency Trading
Firm
Compensation: $80,000 - $90,000 Plus Benefits Bonus
My client is a high-frequency trading firm that specializes in global credit products for multiple broker-dealer systems. Over the last year they have been actively growing their infrastructure team and are looking for an Infrastructure Support Engineer to join their team
Desired Skills and Experience:
- The ideal candidate will have 5-8 years of experience primarily within the financial space
- Maintain, troubleshoot, and diagnose problems across multiple Linux/Unix as well as Windows environments
- Manage/configure physical and virtual environment (VMware) of 250 plus physical and virtual servers Network debugging/troubleshooting experience
- Must have experience with some form of scripting and automation experience with Python, Perl or Batch
- May be responsible for basic helpdesk needs on occasion
