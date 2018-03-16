Infrastructure Support Engineer | High-Frequency Trading Firm



Compensation: $80,000 - $90,000 Plus Benefits Bonus



My client is a high-frequency trading firm that specializes in global credit products for multiple broker-dealer systems. Over the last year they have been actively growing their infrastructure team and are looking for an Infrastructure Support Engineer to join their team



Desired Skills and Experience:



The ideal candidate will have 5-8 years of experience primarily within the financial space

Maintain, troubleshoot, and diagnose problems across multiple Linux/Unix as well as Windows environments

Manage/configure physical and virtual environment (VMware) of 250 plus physical and virtual servers Network debugging/troubleshooting experience

Must have experience with some form of scripting and automation experience with Python, Perl or Batch

May be responsible for basic helpdesk needs on occasion

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.



