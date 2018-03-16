Global Cash Equities Quantitative Research Analyst



A hedge fund is looking to build out it's proprietary trading book which focuses on global equities trading. They are looking to add a quantitative research analyst whom can do the following:



- Analyze historic price data - traditional as well as alternative

- Build predictive models

- Empirical asset pricing

- Portfolio construction & optimization

- Risk analysis and rebalancing of portfolio's

Responsibilities will include significant portfolio oversight, as well as visibility to the Chief Investment Officer.



The ideal candidate should have a Ph.D in Finance, Economics, or a related field and be well versed in programming tools such as Python, Matlab, R, etc.



This is an urgent mandate, so all applicants interested are encouraged to apply below.