Quantitative Alpha Researcher - Active Equities

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 16th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ben Hodzic (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Global Cash Equities Quantitative Research Analyst

A hedge fund is looking to build out it's proprietary trading book which focuses on global equities trading. They are looking to add a quantitative research analyst whom can do the following:

  • - Analyze historic price data - traditional as well as alternative
  • - Build predictive models
  • - Empirical asset pricing
  • - Portfolio construction & optimization
  • - Risk analysis and rebalancing of portfolio's

Responsibilities will include significant portfolio oversight, as well as visibility to the Chief Investment Officer.

The ideal candidate should have a Ph.D in Finance, Economics, or a related field and be well versed in programming tools such as Python, Matlab, R, etc.

This is an urgent mandate, so all applicants interested are encouraged to apply below.

