Quantitative Alpha Researcher - Active Equities
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 16th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ben Hodzic (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Global Cash Equities Quantitative Research
Analyst
A hedge fund is looking to build out it's proprietary trading book which focuses on global equities trading. They are looking to add a quantitative research analyst whom can do the following:
- - Analyze historic price data - traditional as well as alternative
- - Build predictive models
- - Empirical asset pricing
- - Portfolio construction & optimization
- - Risk analysis and rebalancing of portfolio's
Responsibilities will include significant portfolio oversight, as
well as visibility to the Chief Investment Officer.
The ideal candidate should have a Ph.D in Finance, Economics, or a related field and be well versed in programming tools such as Python, Matlab, R, etc.
This is an urgent mandate, so all applicants interested are encouraged to apply below.