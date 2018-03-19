Client Relations Wholesale



A leading sustainable private bank is currently looking for a Client Relations Wholesale to join their team in Zurich.



Your responsibilities:



Manage and develop a Swiss-German client base

Client support: calls, emails, meetings, events, roadshows

After-sales follow-ups

Cooperation with different teams: Marketing and Product Department

CRM management

Participate in the production of marketing materials and updates

Creation of business reports

Who you are:



Fluent in Swiss-German and English

3-5 years experience in a similar role

Experience in the wholesales area, a must

Outstanding communication and presentation skills

Degree in Finance



Do you look for the next step in your career? Do you meet all the above requirements? Then feel free to apply by addressing your CV in a word format to Daria: daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch