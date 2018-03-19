The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Client Relations Wholesale

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration 100 000 CHF - 150 000 CHF

Employment type perm

Updated 19th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daria Arenberg

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

A leading sustainable private bank is currently looking for a Client Relations Wholesale to join their team in Zurich.

Your responsibilities:

  • Manage and develop a Swiss-German client base
  • Client support: calls, emails, meetings, events, roadshows
  • After-sales follow-ups
  • Cooperation with different teams: Marketing and Product Department
  • CRM management
  • Participate in the production of marketing materials and updates
  • Creation of business reports

Who you are:

  • Fluent in Swiss-German and English
  • 3-5 years experience in a similar role
  • Experience in the wholesales area, a must
  • Outstanding communication and presentation skills
  • Degree in Finance


Do you look for the next step in your career? Do you meet all the above requirements? Then feel free to apply by addressing your CV in a word format to Daria: daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch

