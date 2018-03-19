Client Relations Wholesale
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration 100 000 CHF - 150 000 CHF
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
A leading sustainable private bank is currently looking for a Client Relations Wholesale to join their team in Zurich.
Your responsibilities:
- Manage and develop a Swiss-German client base
- Client support: calls, emails, meetings, events, roadshows
- After-sales follow-ups
- Cooperation with different teams: Marketing and Product Department
- CRM management
- Participate in the production of marketing materials and updates
- Creation of business reports
Who you are:
- Fluent in Swiss-German and English
- 3-5 years experience in a similar role
- Experience in the wholesales area, a must
- Outstanding communication and presentation skills
- Degree in Finance
Do you look for the next step in your career? Do you meet all the above requirements? Then feel free to apply by addressing your CV in a word format to Daria: daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch