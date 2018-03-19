The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Private Banker

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration 140 000 CHF - 200 000 CHF

Employment type perm

Updated 19th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daria Arenberg

Phone +41442083680

Email click here

One of the leading private banks in Europe is currently looking for a Private Banker covering the Swiss market.

Requirements:

  • 8-10 years experience as Private Banker in Switzerland
  • Deep Swiss market expertise, including the legal environment
  • Outstanding communication skills - trusty person with long-term vision focus
  • An existing book of 150 Mio CHF - a minimum
  • Capacity to show a detailed and strong business plan
  • Confidence in break-even after 12 months
  • A minimum book of 50 Mio CHF after 1 year

Profile:

  • Proven successful Relationship Manager, expert in his area
  • Self-starter and entrepreneurial
  • Result-oriented and driven by the will to achieve challenges
  • Fluent in English - German and/or French is a strong asset
  • Self-confident and passionate

What they offer:

  • Competitive compensation
  • Large degree of entrepreneurial freedom (in principle no travel restrictions)
  • Good Support (2 assistants)
  • Good Product Platform
  • Lombard lending but no mortgage business and no special lending (yacht, planes) except shipping finance


Do you match with the above description? Then you can send your CV to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch

