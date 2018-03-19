Private Banker



One of the leading private banks in Europe is currently looking for a Private Banker covering the Swiss market.



Requirements:



8-10 years experience as Private Banker in Switzerland

Deep Swiss market expertise, including the legal environment

Outstanding communication skills - trusty person with long-term vision focus

An existing book of 150 Mio CHF - a minimum

Capacity to show a detailed and strong business plan

Confidence in break-even after 12 months

A minimum book of 50 Mio CHF after 1 year

Profile:



Proven successful Relationship Manager, expert in his area

Self-starter and entrepreneurial

Result-oriented and driven by the will to achieve challenges

Fluent in English - German and/or French is a strong asset

Self-confident and passionate

What they offer:



Competitive compensation

Large degree of entrepreneurial freedom (in principle no travel restrictions)

Good Support (2 assistants)

Good Product Platform

Lombard lending but no mortgage business and no special lending (yacht, planes) except shipping finance



Do you match with the above description? Then you can send your CV to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch