Private Banker
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration 140 000 CHF - 200 000 CHF
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
One of the leading private banks in Europe is currently looking for a Private Banker covering the Swiss market.
Requirements:
- 8-10 years experience as Private Banker in Switzerland
- Deep Swiss market expertise, including the legal environment
- Outstanding communication skills - trusty person with long-term vision focus
- An existing book of 150 Mio CHF - a minimum
- Capacity to show a detailed and strong business plan
- Confidence in break-even after 12 months
- A minimum book of 50 Mio CHF after 1 year
Profile:
- Proven successful Relationship Manager, expert in his area
- Self-starter and entrepreneurial
- Result-oriented and driven by the will to achieve challenges
- Fluent in English - German and/or French is a strong asset
- Self-confident and passionate
What they offer:
- Competitive compensation
- Large degree of entrepreneurial freedom (in principle no travel restrictions)
- Good Support (2 assistants)
- Good Product Platform
- Lombard lending but no mortgage business and no special lending (yacht, planes) except shipping finance
Do you match with the above description? Then you can send your CV to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch