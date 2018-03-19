Trade Support/Site Reliability Engineer
$180000 - $250000 per annum
Our client is a leading, global high-frequency trading firm based
here in Chicago, IL. They are seeking to add a Trade Support/Site
Reliability Engineer to be a leading member of their technology
team.
This position will be responsible for solving complex problems that require both technical and business understanding. Additional responsibilities include working with traders, operations, exchanges, and developers to optimize the trading environment and investigate and solve system issues.
The ideal candidate will have prior experience in a Trade Support/Systems Engineer/Site Reliability/DevOps role. The ideal candidate will also be located in the Chicago Area or have ties to the Area.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Build and maintain devops toolkit for the production trading system including configuration management, process management, deployment, monitoring, data collection, and analysis
- Proactively monitor and troubleshoot large-scale trading systems and exchange/venues
- Interact directly with traders to communicate technology changes, manage incidents, and troubleshoot problems
- Perform in-depth analysis of system performance
- Implement moves/adds/changes to production trading environment
- Collaborate across the technology organization to analyze and troubleshoot complex system problems
- Work closely with Risk Management and Operational Trading Support teams to coordinate changes and manage incidents
- Work with Clearing Team to reconcile trades and position breaks
- Manage and assess operational risk of change control into the production environment
- Define and document process and procedure
- Provide second and third level support and mentor other trade desk analysts
QUALIFICATIONS
- At least 5 years of relevant work experience in an IT ops role, such as DevOps, Linux Systems Engineering, or Network Engineering
- Degree in Computer Science, a related field or equivalent professional experience
- Strong understanding of the Linux operating system, including network and system configuration, kernel internals, scheduling, performance tuning
- Fluency in Python and shell scripting
- Familiarity with C
- A rigorous, detail-oriented approach to operations
- Strong understanding of networking concepts such as routing, multicast, LLDP, VLAN tagging, ethernet
- A deep sense of ownership and urgency
- Ability to handle shared operational and periodic on-call duties
