Process and Quality Assurance Analyst



Compensation: 150k - 180k



Do you want to hop on board and work at a rapidly growing hedge fund, located in New York City, with over $20 billion in assets under management? My clients are currently looking for a Process and Quality Assurance Analyst with a DevOps background who can help build an entire data review process to be used for quarterly reports.





The Role



Work to improve the QA practices in the development team, while focusing on automated unit testing

Work to improve the data review processes and both data and application release management processes (DevOps)

Be of assistance with the design and implementation of custom solutions to bring QA to the design table

Manage and improve the process of quarterly reviews of regulatory data by working with a variety of business teams in order to generate the sign-off requests.







Qualifications

