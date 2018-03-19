Process and Quality Assurance Analyst
Do you want to hop on board and work at a rapidly growing hedge fund, located in New York City, with over $20 billion in assets under management? My clients are currently looking for a Process and Quality Assurance Analyst with a DevOps background who can help build an entire data review process to be used for quarterly reports.
The Role
- Work to improve the QA practices in the development team, while focusing on automated unit testing
- Work to improve the data review processes and both data and application release management processes (DevOps)
- Be of assistance with the design and implementation of custom solutions to bring QA to the design table
- Manage and improve the process of quarterly reviews of regulatory data by working with a variety of business teams in order to generate the sign-off requests.
Qualifications
- 4-5 years of QA-related and/or DevOps experience in a financial firm
- Strong SQL / Stored Procedure capabilities
- Regulatory Reporting/Filing experience
- Charles River experience
- Application support experience