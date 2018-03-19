Senior Trade Support/Systems Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $160000 - $180000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Our client is a high-frequency trading firm based here in
Chicago, IL. They are seeking to add a Senior Trade
Support/Systems Engineer to be a leading member of their team.
The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of experience with Linux systems, DevOps, or Trading Operations. Python or Perl scripting is a plus. The ideal candidate will also be located in Chicago or have ties to the area.