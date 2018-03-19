Back Office Automation
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $300000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Rachel Burazer (CHI)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Do you have Experience in Post- Trade processing? This
Back Office Automation Role may be for you! If
you have the ability to analyze trading activity involving Big-
Data, then you may want to join this High-Frequency Trading Firm!
As a Senior Researcher and member of this team, you will help with different strategies, and support business pipelines to help grow business in this high volume Trading Firm.
Skills needed to apply:
Python, Java, C# or C
SQL databases like Kafka
3 years of related experience