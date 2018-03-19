Ph.D. Quantitative Researcher
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $175000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
A leading, global proprietary trading firm, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its High-Frequency research & strategy development team in their home office of Chicago. The team is looking for an individual with excellent problem-solving skills, a strong math aptitude and the desire to work in a collaborate and growing team.
Job Requirements:
- PhD. in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science and/or Physics
- Strong programming background, specifically C and Python. Machine Learning techniques are a bonus, however, not required
- Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
- Strong communication skills, written & verbal
- Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required.