Ph.D. Quantitative Researcher

Location United States,

Remuneration $125000 - $175000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 19th Mar 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

A leading, global proprietary trading firm, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its High-Frequency research & strategy development team in their home office of Chicago. The team is looking for an individual with excellent problem-solving skills, a strong math aptitude and the desire to work in a collaborate and growing team.

Job Requirements:

  • PhD. in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science and/or Physics
  • Strong programming background, specifically C and Python. Machine Learning techniques are a bonus, however, not required
  • Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
  • Strong communication skills, written & verbal
  • Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required.

