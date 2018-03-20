Fixed Income Quantitative Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $115000 per annum, Benefits: PnL
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Mar 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
A global proprietary trading firm, headquartered in Downtown Chicago, is building out their Fixed Income trading Desk and are actively hoping to speak with qualified Traders. This is an ideal position for a trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals in the market to assist in building out a new desk for the firm. They're looking for individuals with trading experience & a strong background in FI markets who are able & comfortable working with Clients as well.
Qualifications:
- Relevant college degree
- 2-5 years trading experience with a bank and/or prop trading firm
- Strong background in Bloomberg and Python
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Technical knowledge trading fixed income products (i.e. interest rates, credit products)