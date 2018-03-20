Relative Value, Fixed Income Trader

A global proprietary trading firm, headquartered in Chicago, is currently building out their Relative Value Fixed Income trading team and are looking for motivated traders to bring on board. This is an ideal position for a trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals in the market with access to top technologies. They're looking for individuals with prior working experience in a proprietary trading firm.



The ideal candidate will have:



3 years of experience trading Rates in a proprietary trading setting

Experience conducting statistical analysis using either Python or R programming

Experience using relative value models

Ability to solve complex mathematical problems individually as well as members of a larger group.

Strong communication skills, both written & verbal and the desire to work in a collaborative trading team