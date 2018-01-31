Automated Trader Magazine | Strategies | Compliance | Technology

    • Dear Reader,

    Automated Trader website will no longer be updated and #44, 2018-Q1 was the last issue published. This website will remain active and you still have access to all of our content under the "Digital Editions" section.

    Thank you for your interest, we trust you have enjoyed reading our magazine.

    With kind regards,

    The Automated Trader Team

