This opportunitiy is with a high frequency prop trading group. The team trades circa 20% of US equity option volume.

Key responsibilities include:





Work on the trading desk alongside traders. Role is aligned to strategy research and data science.

Design and optimize automated market making strategies for US equity options.

Optimize trading tactics, algo trading behaviour.

Analyze counterparty information.

Research execution Logs, Greeks, and Delta Slippages / 10 billion rows and 35 columns.

Calibrate passive/aggressiveness.

Development of real-time data engineering tools (Python)

Optimization of trading system for market making and improved betting algorithms.

Elimination of memory leakage in trading systems.

Making efficiencies to code

Key Skills / Experience

BS/MS in Computer Science.

Critical thinker, algorithmic problem solver.

Strong programming skills Python / C++.

Python and NumPy.

Skills in time series, statisitcs, probability.

Understanding / experience with learning algorithms.

Problem solver / Applied thinker.

Online gamer / strategist.

Good understanding of probability, statistics and gambling logic.



