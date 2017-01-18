PLEASE DO NOT SEND YOUR APPLICATION BY EMAIL, PLEASE APPLY ON LINE AT: http://jobs.nbc.ca/ca/montreal/financial-markets/jobid10571468-algorithmic-trading-developper-jobs





This position reports to the Director ? Algorithmic Trading.

Main challenges:

Design, develop and test trading strategies and systems

Monitor and support production trading operations

Analyze trading results for potential improvements

Develop and maintain a strong knowledge of equity, foreign exchange and fixed income trading strategies, technology and market structure.

Provide an excellent level of service for your production environments and debug and troubleshoot ambiguous issues

Specifically, you will:

Analyze, evaluate, and improve the performance of existing algorithms and design new automated trading algorithms. The position involves quantitative research, software development, processing of data and creation and evaluation of models.

Build and maintain computer programs to back test new trading strategies using historical data.

Provide tools to help traders make investment decisions on a daily basis.

Assist the research and development of systematic trading strategies.

Support strategy enhancements and brand new trading strategies, and work on a number of framework related items

Qualifications:

Bachelor or Master in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Computational Finance, or quantitative field.

Strong working knowledge of Java and/or C++

Thorough knowledge of software design patterns related to back-testing and running in production of systematic trading strategies.

Extensive knowledge of computer science algorithms, data structures and techniques

Experience developing high performance event-driven and multi-threaded applications

Understanding of practical methods for quantitative investing including knowledge of systematic strategies, signal combination, risk management, trading cost modeling and portfolio construction is desirable

Ability to multitask and work effectively under pressure and with tight deadlines

Communication skills to bridge between technical content and business users

Understanding of foreign exchange, fixed income, equity derivatives products and trading

Knowledge of FIX protocol an asset

Knowledge of frameworks such as J2EE, Spring an asset

Experience with distributed processing (Amazon EC2), big data analysis and machine learning an asset.

Bilingualism (spoken and written) French and English, is an asset