Algorithmic Trading Developper
Location Canada, Longueuil
Company National Bank of Canada
This position reports to the Director ? Algorithmic Trading.
Main
challenges:
Design, develop and test
trading strategies and systems
Monitor and support production
trading operations
Analyze trading results for
potential improvements
Develop and maintain a strong
knowledge of equity, foreign exchange and fixed income trading
strategies, technology and market structure.
Provide
an excellent level of service for your production environments
and debug and troubleshoot ambiguous issues
Specifically, you
will:
Analyze, evaluate, and improve the performance of existing
algorithms and design new automated trading algorithms. The
position involves quantitative research, software development,
processing of data and creation and evaluation of
models.
Build and maintain computer programs to back test new trading
strategies using historical data.
Provide tools to help traders make investment decisions on a
daily basis.
Assist the research and development of systematic trading
strategies.
Support strategy enhancements and brand new trading strategies, and work on a number of framework related items
Qualifications:
Bachelor or Master
in
Computer Science, Software Engineering, Computational Finance, or
quantitative field.
Strong working knowledge of Java and/or C++
Thorough knowledge of software design patterns related to
back-testing and running in production of systematic trading
strategies.
Extensive knowledge of computer science algorithms, data
structures and techniques
Experience developing high
performance event-driven and multi-threaded
applications
Understanding of practical methods for quantitative investing
including knowledge of systematic strategies, signal combination,
risk management, trading cost modeling and portfolio construction
is desirable
Ability to multitask and work effectively under pressure and with
tight deadlines
Communication skills to bridge
between technical content and business users
Understanding of foreign exchange, fixed income, equity
derivatives products and trading
Knowledge of FIX protocol an asset
Knowledge of frameworks such as
J2EE, Spring an asset
Experience with distributed processing (Amazon EC2), big data analysis and machine learning an asset.
Bilingualism (spoken and written) French and English, is an asset