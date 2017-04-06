SUMMARY

Cognitive Capital, LLC is seeking a motivated team player with technical aptitude and market awareness to support the operation of our automated trading system in Chicago. The qualified candidate will primarily support U.S. trading hours, but will be asked on occasion to cover Asian and European trading hours.

RESPONSIBILITIES

·Perform daily procedures relevant to the trading system for equity markets.

·Monitor and evaluate system status continuously to ensure smooth operations.

·Monitor and spot-check trades and displayed system values in real time.

·Deal with trading exceptions, such as unacknowledged orders or broken trades.

·Facilitate change management and ensure that new software and hardware function as intended.

·Identify and respond to system incidents, perform troubleshooting procedures, and escalate as necessary.

·Participate in follow-on investigation for root cause analysis of identified issues.

·Adjust for and respond to Corporate Action related events.

·Work with colleagues to identify and develop opportunities to enhance and improve trading system procedures.

·Add, maintain, and ensure integrity of trading system parameterization data.

·Enhance and further automate existing processes by writing scripts with accompanying reports.

·Create and maintain documentation of trading-related procedures.

QUALIFICATIONS

·Bachelors degree in a quantitative or technical discipline.

·At least 2 years relevant work experience.

·Knowledge of markets and trading.

·Proficient with UNIX/Linux and Windows.

·Demonstrated experience with Perl, Python, or Ruby scripting and SQL preferred.

·Detail-oriented and well-organized.

·Able to multi-task and work under pressure.

·Able to exercise sound judgment when solving or escalating problems.

·Able to work independently.

ABOUT COGNITIVE CAPITAL, LLC

Cognitive Capital, LLC is a proprietary trading firm that adds value to capital markets by providing liquidity through its automated trading technology. The firm?s financial engineers, portfolio managers, and software developers create and implement the algorithms and software used to execute the firm?s trading strategies. Cognitive Capital fosters an ethical, data-driven, and collaborative culture that focuses on building robust, scalable systems.

COMPENSATION

Salary and bonus based on qualifications and performance.

APPLY

Please submit your resume to jennifer.hartig@cogcap.com and note the position you are applying for in the subject of your email.