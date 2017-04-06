Automated Trading System Support (General Coverage)
Company Cognitive Capital, LLC
SUMMARY
Cognitive Capital, LLC is seeking a motivated team player with
technical aptitude and market awareness to support the operation
of our automated trading system in Chicago. The qualified
candidate will primarily support U.S. trading hours, but will be
asked on occasion to cover Asian and European trading
hours.
RESPONSIBILITIES
·Perform
daily procedures relevant to the trading system for equity
markets.
·Monitor
and evaluate system status continuously to ensure smooth
operations.
·Monitor
and spot-check trades and displayed system values in real
time.
·Deal
with trading exceptions, such as unacknowledged orders or broken
trades.
·Facilitate
change management and ensure that new software and hardware
function as intended.
·Identify
and respond to system incidents, perform troubleshooting
procedures, and escalate as necessary.
·Participate
in follow-on investigation for root cause analysis of identified
issues.
·Adjust
for and respond to Corporate Action related
events.
·Work
with colleagues to identify and develop opportunities to enhance
and improve trading system procedures.
·Add,
maintain, and ensure integrity of trading system parameterization
data.
·Enhance
and further automate existing processes by writing scripts with
accompanying reports.
·Create
and maintain documentation of trading-related
procedures.
QUALIFICATIONS
·Bachelors
degree in a quantitative or technical
discipline.
·At
least 2 years relevant work experience.
·Knowledge
of markets and trading.
·Proficient
with UNIX/Linux and Windows.
·Demonstrated
experience with Perl, Python, or Ruby scripting and SQL
preferred.
·Detail-oriented
and well-organized.
·Able
to multi-task and work under pressure.
·Able
to exercise sound judgment when solving or escalating
problems.
·Able
to work independently.
ABOUT COGNITIVE CAPITAL, LLC
Cognitive Capital, LLC is a proprietary trading firm that adds
value to capital markets by providing liquidity through its
automated trading technology. The firm?s financial engineers,
portfolio managers, and software developers create and implement
the algorithms and software used to execute the firm?s trading
strategies. Cognitive Capital fosters an ethical, data-driven,
and collaborative culture that focuses on building robust,
scalable systems.
COMPENSATION
Salary and bonus based on qualifications and performance.
APPLY
Please submit your resume to
jennifer.hartig@cogcap.com
and note the position you are applying for in the subject of your
email.