Junior Trader Role (Job Reference no: JTAUTO0417)

Job Location

Singapore

About Us

Ingensoma is a high frequency proprietary trading firm. We are a major player in the derivatives trading financial market with trading operations on the Korean, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Australian market. We also employ trading in cash products. This is in a global framework and scale and runs on a 24 hours basis. We have a flat management structure that encourages all employees to interact and contribute. We utilize state-of-the-art proprietary software and advanced valuation models that allows it to be one of the most competitive market-makers in the major derivatives markets in Asia. With a focus on discipline and risk management, Ingensoma is able to profit from all types of market conditions. Our strategies exploit inefficiencies in the market and utilize a multitude of high frequency trading techniques that have low risk and provide high return.

Job Description

Junior Trader with a passion for trading will price and trade financial products, build and maintain positions in derivatives and equities, improve models, and participate in risk management and trading methods. They will be taught about derivatives pricing and markets, position management and arbitrage strategies. They are also extensively trained in relevant trading software and information systems which will equip them to take high level of responsibility quickly and join a team of our electronic trading floor just after 2-3months of training.

Skills we are looking at

? University degree from Tier 1 Engineering & MBA institute in quantitative finance, financial engineering, mathematics, statistics, actuarial science, economics.

·Recently graduated OR about to complete graduation (Yr. 2015- Yr. 2017) holding a valid passport.

? Good understanding of financial products and markets.

? Excellent mental arithmetic abilities.

? Ability to apply the concepts of probability, statistics and calculus.

? Internship or experience in similar industry which can demonstrate your interest in pursuing trading as a career is required.

? Experience with Excel.

? Proficient in English.

? Ability to use Computer programming skills like c ++, python, vba, matlab & statistical modeling would be advantageous.

Characteristics

? Excellent quantitative and analytics skills.

? Competitive attitude and eagerness to constantly improve yourself.

? Quick and decisive thinker and able to deal well with pressure.

? Willingness to be a team player before, during and after trading hours.

What we offer

? An exciting informal environment.

? Personal growth within a growing ambitious international organization.

? You will work collaboratively with colleagues of diverse backgrounds; all focused on creating innovative solutions that position the firm for the future.

? A good monthly salary, plus an annual performance-based bonus. We reserve a fixed part of our business results for our bonus pool. The difference you make for Ingensoma Arbitrage Pte Limited will be rewarded by a share in our profits.

If you are excited to further grow your passion for trading, then share your profile with us at itg@ingensoma.com along with a cover letter describing in brief when, how you became interested in trading and what are you doing to pursue it. In the subject line must include the job reference number (JTAUTO0417))