Senior FPGA Engineer in Chicago - Development of Brand New Trading Application



A leading proprietary trading firm in Chicago is currently seeking a talented FPGA engineer with a strong track record of success to come in and build a brand new application from the ground up. As a Senior FPGA Engineer, responsibilities of your role will include:



* Working on software/hardware integration of a trading system with a focus on latency reduction and performance optimization

* Owning the entire solution of the FPGA design cycle, from architecture to implementation, all the way through to production

* Working closely with the trading and infrastructure teams to implement trading strategies and collaboratively come up with new and creative solutions to complex problems

* Interface with partners, directors, and stakeholders of the business

* Assess and utilize various cutting edge hardware technologies to maximize performance and stay on the bleeding edge of technology



Requirements:



* 6+ years of experience in hands-on FPGA development, and a successful track record of working through multiple FPGA design cycles

* Hands-on experience in RTL design - specifically Verilog and/or VHDL

* Expertise using the Xilinx and/or Altera tool suite

* Currently working in a role focused on latency reduction (shaving clock cycles, dealing with timing issues, static timing analysis, etc.)

* Experience with networking protocols - specifically Ethernet and/or TCP/IP stack

* Software programming skills (C, C++, scripting languages such as Python, etc.) and ability to closely interface with software developers/traders

* Bachelor's Degree required (Electrical/Computer Engineering), Master's Degree/PhD preferred

* Finance Industry experience is preferred, but not required



Overall, this role will give you an opportunity to be at the forefront of the firm's FPGA initiatives and the potential to make a significant impact on brand new technology strategies within the business as they continue to build a team.



The opportunity provides a very attractive compensation package that continuously grows as you build up knowledge of market mechanics. For candidates not local to Chicago, relocation assistance can be provided. If you're interested in learning more about the position or feel that you're qualified, please send your resume to Jennifer Kopoulos (j.kopoulos at huxley.com) and call (312) 453-9099 to discuss further.

